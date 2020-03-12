Jumia Kenya has announced the launch of its 2020 Tech Week Campaign which will run from the 16th – 27th March 2020 in the East African country.

With the theme Upgrade Your Life, there will be deals of up to 50 percent off on over 8 million products like phones, computers, games and consoles, cameras and other accessories. The e-commerce company would be in partnership with major brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, and Tornado among others to present the estimated 46.87 million active internet users to a wider range of trending gadgets.

Sam Chappatte Jumia Kenya CEO said that “the tech week is widely seen to help digitize the economy by providing a reason for customers to log on and save time and money.” Chappatte added that “the biggest deals will be exclusive to the Jumia App.” so customers are encouraged to download the App to benefit from the best deals during the campaign.

Read More at AfricanBusinessCommunities