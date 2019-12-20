Nigeria’s Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) accused some Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres on Wednesday for aiding examination malpractices across the country.

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB registrar disclosed this during a stakeholder meeting in Zaria, Kaduna state which involved technical advisors, CBT centre operators, and various service providers. In the meeting, Oloyede narrated how some CBT centre operators tamper with the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras mounted at their centres as a way of covering their engagement in exam malpractices.

As a response to this event, JAMB has resolved to collaborate with the Computer Professional Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN) to monitor the conduct of its forthcoming UTME at various CBT centres across the country.

The JAMB registrar beckoned on CPN to “help us to pay particular attention to CCTV.” He believes that with this collaboration the malpractices engaged in by CBT centres during the UTME examinations will come to futility.

Through this partnership, Oloyede affirmed that prospective candidates who deserve to be admitted into any Nigerian tertiary institution would not be short-changed due to the malpractices carried out in CBT centres across the nation.

In 2017 alone, JAMB recorded 2,508 cases of exam malpractices, but with the critical scrutinization of CBT centres before accreditation, the rate of malpractice is set to reduce in the West African country.

Other existing tactics such as the close of amoral CBT centres, vigilant monitoring of biometrics registrations, training of incorruptible JAMB officials, and imprisonment for defaulters who partake in malpractice at whatever level should be reinforced and heightened in the fight against this deplorable vice.

Also, the JAMB registrar during the stakeholder’s meeting revealed that the National Identification Number (NIM) would henceforth be a prerequisite for UTME exam registration in the country starting from next year.

Subsequently, this tactic will aid the battle against exam malpractices in Nigeria as it will ensure the identification of candidates before they proceed into the exam venue thereby eliminating the operations of false exam sitters.

Comments