The cyber industry’s foremost business-to-business (B2B) networking platform is set to hold Cybertech Africa 2020, an event that is centered on improving cybersecurity in Africa.

The conference will bring to the region top executives, government officials, and leading decision-makers, as well as international companies, investors, and high-level government entities. It is scheduled in Kigali, Rwanda on March 24-25.

The arrival of Cybertech in Kigali is not by chance. The global event platform has partnered with the Rwandan Ministry of ICT and Innovation, which recognized the great value such a conference would bring both locally and to the entire continent.

“This will be an opportunity for Africa to sit down and analyse several challenges and gaps in our cyber ecosystem, with an aim of finding relevant solutions,” said Paula Ingabire, Rwanda’s Minister of ICT and Innovation while expressing optimism about the upcoming event after traveling to Tel Aviv last January to see the Cybertech Global event hosted in Israel.

As computers and other digital gadgets become more widespread across the world, the frequent cyberattack on businesses and governments are expected to increase in scale. For African businesses, the risk is potentially even higher because the embrace of internet penetration and digital connectivity has not been matched by an equal commitment to cybersecurity.

It has been claimed in the past that Africa is the continent most vulnerable to cyberattacks, with organizations such as banks being an obvious target. Cybercrime cost the region an estimated $3.5 billion in 2017, up from $2 billion the previous year, according to a study from IT services firm Serianu. The report also shows how weak security architectures, the scarcity of skilled personnel and a lack of awareness and strict regulations have increased vulnerability.

As Cybertech Africa’s official Innovation Partner is Bank of Kigali, we see that companies are acknowledging the need for cyber education, as well as technological solutions. Meanwhile, companies such as Kaspersky, Darktrace, and HolistiCyber are also sending top-notch speakers to the conference to show off their know-how in cyber.

The event is free of charge for government representatives and media while discounted rates are available for students. Registration options are available here.

For more information on the event, visit africa.cybertechconference.com