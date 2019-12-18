Earlier this week, the Rotary Club of Abuja Federal distributed over 2,000 custom made immunization-reminder bags to mothers across five communities in FCT, Nigeria’s capital, with 250 mothers from Piwoyi, an inner-city slum community as the first set to benefit from this initiative.

Diana Eyo-Enoette, President of the club explained that “demand creation for vaccines is still low and remains a challenge for increasing routine immunization in Nigeria.” However, with this immunization bag which consists of the entire routine schedule for children in their first year of life, mothers would be eager to take their children for vaccination.

The initiative’s goal is that any time a mother carries the bag she will see the schedule and be reminded of her child’s immunization stage. Eyo-Enoette added that the mothers who carry the immunization bags will “act as an ambassador everywhere,” and remind others to take their children for immunization.

Temmy, one of the mothers who benefitted from the pilot launch in Piwoyi told Daily Trust that the bag would be very handy as she will rely on the schedule instead of the appointment dates written on her child’s immunization card.

The launch of the immunization-reminder bags is in line with the ongoing vaccination campaign embarked on by the FCT across the state to reach at least 9 in 10 children as the country heads toward being polio-free.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one-third of deaths among children under the age of five are preventable by vaccines. Routine immunization helps reduce vaccine-preventable diseases in children, however, most rural mothers in Nigeria do not comply with these routine checks, rendering their children vulnerable to these vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, yellow fever, poliomyelitis, rubella, and tetanus amongst others.

Routine immunization triggers a child’s immune system to fight against diseases which when in contact with these deadly viruses will be able to respond and combat against them effectively. Similarly, regular immunization safeguards a nation and helps to control the spread of diseases.

The Nigerian government, therefore, has the responsibility to sensitize its citizens on the importance of periodic immunization emphasizing why children especially those below the age of five require it expressly for the development of their immune systems.

Salome Tor, Programme Officer for Immunization at FCT Health Care Board, affirmed that the Immunization- reminder bags would help mothers remember their children’s schedule until their vaccine shots are completed.

Parents are encouraged to take the immunization process seriously and undergo periodic vaccine shots as routine immunization is effective in reducing the overall mortality rate of young children in Nigeria.

