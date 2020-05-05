Amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, thousands of desperate migrants are trapped in limbo and even at risk of death without food, water or shelter, as governments close off borders and ports to limit the spread of the virus.

Unfortunately, these large groups of migrants forced out are in danger of not only coronavirus, but also midday temperatures that can rise to 50 degrees Celsius (120 degrees Fahrenheit) this time of the year.

Government officials are of the opinion that a public health crisis such as this, requires extraordinary measures such as closure of borders. However, these measures are seen by international organizations as the latest steps taken by leaders to clamp down on migrants.

Migrants have been left stranded in the Sahara Desert, after being expelled from Algeria and Libya. Groups of dozens are walking 10 to 15 kilometers (6 to 10 miles) through the desert from a no-man’s-land called Point Zero to the dusty frontier village of Assamaka in neighboring Niger. There, new arrivals remain in makeshift quarantine for 14 days.

In Libya, the migrant detention center in Kufra expelled over 900 men and women from April 11 to 15, taking them by truck or bus across hundreds of miles of sand and leaving them either in a remote town in Chad or at a Sahara border post in Sudan, according to Lt. Mohamed Ali al-Fadil, the center’s director.

More so, in Ethiopia, the International Organization for Migration reports it has helped repatriate 11 Ethiopians who escaped death after having been locked in the container of a smuggler’s truck. They and dozens of other migrants who did not survive were discovered after the truck crossed the Malawi-Mozambique border in March.

The operation was coordinated by the governments of Ethiopia and Mozambique, assisted by IOM and the EU-IOM joint Initiative for Migrant Protection and Reintegration in the Horn of Africa.

However, spokesman for the International Organization for Migration, Paul Dillon says this journey turned out to be a horrific experience. “It was a tragedy that shook the African continent: the remains of 64 migrants from Ethiopia found locked in a container in the back of a truck, discovered on 24 March near Tete, Mozambique… A month after escaping death, the men agreed it is a miracle they survived,” he said.

According to the U.N.’s International Organization for Migration, over 2,300 foreign migrants are stranded in Niger, unable to return home or go anywhere else.

For a long time, there have been desert deportations in North Africa and beyond, nations have made little or no progress in handling the issue of migration. But this year, coronavirus has shifted the dynamic and allowed governments to crack down even harder, particularly as desperation remains unchanged.

Migration policy experts warn that some governments are taking advantage of the crisis to push through legally dubious, hardline migration policies that can’t be justified by public health. There are concerns that these policies could stay in place long after the COVID-19 outbreaks subside, thereby putting an end or curtailing access to refugee camps.

In the world today, irregular migrants and asylum seekers are among the most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic because of stigma, discrimination, and the uncertain situations they are consistently faced with.

The government needs to take into consideration the vulnerability of migrants during these trying times and make adequate provision to safeguard them while maintaining social distancing.