Network security is one of the most difficult fields in Information Technology. It’s a profession every teenage boy with interest in Computer Sciences wanted to join. Some even consider them hackers. While a job with a unique set of skills that kid admire sounds cool, it’s not all roses and sunshine. If you are planning to make a career in this field, you will have to work very hard. It doesn’t get any easier even after you become a professional network security expert. But everything is fun when you are doing a job that you love. Here I have shared how you can pursue a career in the field.

Understanding Careers in Network Security

Though network security is a sub-field of Information Technology, you have a number of options in it too. Each field focuses on one part of the network security, and you can make a full career in it. Although the foundation of each field is the same, they lead to an entirely different set of skills and career paths.

1. Forensic Computer Analyst

They are like the detective of the cyber world. They analyze information and look for evidence after a system has been breached. Basically, it’s your job to find out who originated the attack and who helped it execute.

2. Information Security Analyst

It’s the job of an information security analyst to protect all computer systems and networks of an organization. They install all necessary software, plan their limits, and set firewalls.

3. Penetration Tester

As one can judge by its name, penetration tester pushes a developed system to its limit to look for vulnerabilities. It’s like quality assurance for the security of a system. You need to have hacking skills to land such a job.

4. Security Architect

Security architects design, build and maintain the security of networks. It’s also their job to devise and implement security policies and procedures.

5. IT Security Engineer

These professionals monitor the networks of their companies. They are responsible for identifying potential threats and vulnerabilities before anything bad happens.

6. IT Security Consultant

They don’t fight any hackers themselves but advise others how to do it. As an IT security consultant, you have to help companies build the most cost-effective and efficient systems.

7. Chief Information Security Officer

It’s a mid-executive level position that requires you to manage an entire IT security division of a company and a number of network security experts. You have to plan, direct, and coordinate all data and network security needs.

Get an IT Degree

Now that you understand exactly what kind of job you will have to do as a network security expert, you need to prepare yourself for them. No matter which of the mentioned career paths you choose. You will need a lot of knowledge and skills. There are people who have mastered these skills themselves without any formal education. But it takes way too much time, and you still won’t know what you don’t know. That’s why you need to get a degree in information technology to understand this vast field inside out.

You will study all its fields, how they are developed, and how they are maintained. You will be taught how things were done in the past and how they are done now so you can devise a better way to do it in the future. Get yourself enrolled in a good IT school for higher education. Your first priority should be any degree that has Cyber Security or Network Security in its name. Make sure you have first read the course outline taught by that institute as it also makes a great difference.

Study Security Courses

While you learn a lot in higher educational institutes, their studies are not focused on just one skill. They teach a set of diverse skills that you make the position in a competitive environment. You should study courses that teach an advanced level of skills in the area where you plan to make a career. However, you should get a university degree first, only then will you have an understanding of what you need to do next.

If you plan to become a network security expert, it is suggested to take CEH V10 Training no matter which of the discussed career you choose. It will teach and strengthen your concepts and give you practical experience of the work. Moreover, the certificate on your resume will help you stand out.

Improve Your Communication Skills

Though it’s a technical skill and yours is likely to be a technical job, you can’t survive in a professional world without good soft skills. These communication skills will also help you land a job. You won’t be able to prove your skills if you can’t present effectively. Furthermore, you also have to explain many things to clients, managers, and your teammates. There is no surviving if you became a consultant because most of their job is to tell others what they need to do and that won’t be possible if you are not a people’s person.

Look for an Internship

Don’t start looking for a job as soon as you get a degree or certification. It is suggested to get an internship first at any cost. Many people start freelancing, which is not recommended. Look for an internship where you will get to learn the most. No matter how tough the job and environment, you shouldn’t back off. It will give you a professional experience of the field you have chosen. However, there is no need to continue the internship for more than three months. Most companies usually promote you without even asking.

Learn to Work Under Pressure

Network security is a job of responsibility. The Internet is filled with many skilled exploiters and viruses. They take benefit of every little vulnerability they find. You need to stay up to date and maintain a system that can withstand any of their attacks. Each time they succeed, it’s your responsibility. Though most experienced security experts don’t have much to worry about, it’s a big load as a fresh professional.

