The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus continues to surge in Nigeria, spreading across many states of the federation, with only a few yet to record any case.

A report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control indicates that as of April 26 the country had recorded 1,273 confirmed cases in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory, with 40 deaths, while 239 had been discharged. Only four states are yet to record any case – Cross River, Kogi, Nasarawa, and Yobe.

As the pandemic ravages the country, some of the states yet to record a case are intensifying their measures to prevent the spread of the disease, as well as to contain the virus outbreak.

In Cross River state, the government is set to establish two more isolation centres, to be situated in Ogoja and Obanliku local government areas in the northern part of the state, in addition to the current one, which is at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital.

The Secretary to the State Government Tina Banku Agbor said a fundraising and resource mobilization committee had been inaugurated by the state to rally resources to fight the pandemic. According to her, COVID-19 is a matter of life and death, and the state must prepare ahead, considering that neighboring states have positive cases already.

“It is on this premise that the fundraising committee appeals to conglomerates and business partners, distinguished sons and daughter of the state, parliamentarians at different levels, etc, to arise and support our efforts at keeping the state free and safe,” she pleaded.

In Yobe State, the government has adopted various measures to combat COVID-19 even though the state has zero cases at the moment.

Governor of the state, Mai Mala Buni had already announced the closure of its borders with neighboring states and the Niger Republic since March 31. He noted that the government had mobilized relevant agencies and donor partners towards strengthening active surveillance and reporting on coronavirus cases, including communities.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Muhammad Lawan Gana, said efforts by the ministry at the initial points included but not limited to embarking on clinicians’ sensitization and training, summoning emergency meetings of the state Rapid Responses Team, the establishment of social mobilization through existing health community structures, and establishment of a data control room.

Also, in Nasarawa, Governor Abdullahi Sule said the government was putting in place a Centre for Infectious Diseases Control, Diagnosis, and Research Centre at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia. “When completed, the centre would be the second largest in the country and first of its kind in northern Nigeria,” he stated.

The spread of a dangerous disease requires rapt attention and a broad response that goes beyond medical provision because health systems in Africa are strained to begin with and have very limited capacity to absorb the pandemic. The overall strategic approach should focus on containment, improving health facilities and preventive measures, experts say.

By Ahmed Iyanda.