Software developer, Microsoft aiming to reduce the high piracy rate of its software in different countries across the continent of Africa, launched an initiative –Windows PC Affordability in Africa Initiative last week.

Bounded by its mission to empower every person and organization on the planet to achieve more, Microsoft is collaborating with top PC (personal computers) companies like Dell, HP, Intel, Lenovo, and Acer amongst others to achieve its non-piracy goal by improving the uptake and affordability of genuine software across the continent.

“We aim to educate consumers on the risks of using pirated software,” said Bradley Hopkinson, Vice President, Consumer & Device Sales, Microsoft. This awareness program will further enlighten users both individuals and organizations on the importance of genuine software and the various stumbling block cheap pirated versions presents.

Deniz Ozen, Regional General Manager, Microsoft Middle East & Africa revealed that “only a third of PCs being shipped into Africa include genuine software.” He went on to add that because of this, “data breaches and malware attacks have increased significantly, resulting in loss of important data and decreased productivity.” in Africa.

In June 2018, The Software Alliance reported that the overall rate of pirated software across the Middle East and Africa was at 56 percent. The region also has several countries that rate as the highest users of unlicensed software with Libya and Zimbabwe tipping the scale at 90 and 89 percent respectively.

However, pirated software is often installed without the end user’s knowledge, and it is the user who suffers the consequences including lost data and unusable PCs. With the Windows PC Affordability initiative, genuine software like Windows 10 which provides built-in comprehensive security like ongoing detection and protection from threats will aid user’s productivity.

SMEs account for 50 percent of GDP and 60 percent of employment in Africa, and as an emerging market on the continent, the Microsoft initiative will help increase its potential by providing the necessary genuine software that will close the digital divide and enable them to excel.

Similarly, the initiative is set to rid viruses, malware or cyber-attacks that affect students who rely heavily on access to devices, software and information to complete tasks and projects through the availability of genuine Microsoft software.

Although it is unclear how affordable this genuine software will cost across the African continent, Microsoft Corporation is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that the allocated prices are well within the reach as this will determine its success.

