After years of constant pressure from animal rights activists, Kenya has placed a ban on the commercial slaughtering of donkeys in the East African country. In a recent report by African news, the population of donkeys in the country dropped from 1.8 million to 1.2 million in the last decade.

In 2006, Kenya opened over 4 licensed donkey abattoirs and so far at least 1000 donkeys have been killed daily to meet the high demand for donkey skins by China.

The Asian country uses donkey skin mostly for the production of medicine called Ejiao, a drug that boosts libido and prevents ageing. Unfortunately, China’s request for donkey parts led to the rampant stealing and even cruel killing of the draft animals in Kenya.

This theft of animals became so frequent that villagers in Kenya partnered with vigilante groups to protect their donkeys and created a search group to locate any missing ass. “It was devastating for us. We now take turns to patrol the area at night. Some of us have built shelters for our animals, others who don’t have land have to hire watchmen,” John Nduhiu Kuiyaki, Chairman of a donkey owner’s association in Kamere said.

Animal rights activists advised the government to either curb or end the trade mostly due to extinction reasons. Nina Odongo, the acting head of Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals criticized the government for licensing the killing of donkeys without setting up an aligning breeding program to balance the death rate.

Considering the new law against the killing of donkeys, the exportation of animal skin to China may reduce drastically or even stop, thus bringing about a decline in Kenya’s financial gain.

Notwithstanding, the opportunity cost of killing these animals to aid the production of a drug that mainly caters to the Chinese market and taste may suggest desperation and feeble intelligence on the side of the Kenyan government.

Perhaps if the Ejiao was imported to the African market, it would have to go through the same irrational trade dynamics like what happens with cocoa and chocolate or crude oil and petrol, where the raw materials are sourced in Africa and then exported. And as such, the finished products are imported and sold at higher consumer price to the continent.

Around the world, especially in villages, draft animals like donkeys are used for the transportation of people and even essentials like food, water, firewood, and medicines. It is only right that these animals be treated well due to their generous assistance to mankind. The annulled trade of donkeys to China also shows that Africans need to do more to protect their animals and make smarter decisions as opposed to settling for short term financial gains.

