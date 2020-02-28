Extremely dry and hot winds have been damaging prospects for cocoa production in Ghana, the world’s second-largest producer, in a space of two years.

Cocoa has also been projected to rise to the highest in the next three years on the intercontinental exchange rate. This is partly driven by the adverse weather, which has also damaged the crop in neighbouring Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa producer.

In May 2018, Ghana Cocoa Board, Cocobod, in a bid to meet its target of a million tonnes by 2020 and expand its processing capacity turned to the China Eximbank for financing up to the tune of 1.5 billion dollars.

According to four local traders and exporters, the 2019-2020 Ghanaian crop at 790,000 to 820,000 tonnes indicates a shortfall that if realized could help drive global prices higher.

Also, a source at Ghanaian cocoa regulator, Ghana Cocoa Board said the weather is a big concern. “It has not been raining for more than four months and the heat is so strong there are very few flowers, cherelles (young cocoa pods) and pods in the fields.”

According to the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO), Ghanaian cocoa output between 2018 and 2019 was 815,000; tonnes far below the previous projection of 900,000 tonnes issued in February 2019.

Given the persistence of this weather situation, economic development in Ghana is potentially vulnerable to anthropogenic climate change as the country is dependent on rain-fed agriculture and hydropower.

The cocoa sector provides employment opportunities for over one million Ghanaian. Recent developments could lead to the loss of jobs, and a subsequent rise in the country’s crime rate, which is largely driven by unemployment.

An analyst at a large chocolate maker said, “people have been reducing their numbers but not by 50,000 tonnes. Arrivals so far have been quite good and at this stage, there’s only the mid-crop and tail-end of the main crop left.” Local exporters remain concerned.

The director of an Accra based European company said production will not meet expectations as the dry weather has reduced the crop yield. In his words, “we have been forced to lower our predictions.”

Ghana and Ivory Coast produce more than 60 percent of the world’s cocoa. And their output has been drastically reduced by the weather. However, the situation in Ivory Coast is more severe as farmers and middlemen there have been hoarding in anticipation of higher prices for the next season.

Both countries have introduced a $400-a-tonne living income premium for their 2020-2021 cocoa sales. This is aimed at ensuring they guarantee higher prices for farmers and combat severe penury. It is difficult to hoard in Ghana as the market is so tightly controlled by the government.

Given Ghana’s vulnerability to climate change, there could be negative effects on areas that are crucial for the country’s long-term economic development. Agriculture accounts for about a third of national income and export earnings and an employment rate of almost two-thirds of the workforce have been exposed to climate variability, particularly in its northern regions.

Also, hydropower accounts for about two-thirds of the total electricity supply in Ghana. And despite planned diversification, hydropower is expected to remain a major energy source over the coming decades and. However, there are concerns about the effect of climate change on river flows and generation capacity.

Ghana has a large infrastructure deficit, particularly roads in rural areas, and many households have poor access to markets and public services. Ten percent of the government’s budget is already allocated to maintaining roads, and so if climate change damages road surfaces it could further widen the infrastructure gap.

All of these factors call for immediate and effective action in order to redeem the country’s economy which has already started facing a downturn in agriculture.