A member of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Nasiru Ahmed (APC, Kano) on Thursday, February 28, 2020, made an appeal that lawmakers in the country should be willing to donate their salaries to the armed forces in a separate fund for the fight against insecurity.

This took place while the green chamber debated a bill which seeks to provide special financial support, training and modern equipment for the Nigerian Armed Forces. Honourable Ahmed also said that if the allocation is given to the defense ministry, they should be properly accounted for.

Honourable Ahmed’s suggestion is however constitutionally legal although subject to the president’s approval. Chapter 5 part.1 section 83 (Contingencies Fund) of the Nigerian constitution states empower the National Assembly to “make provisions for the establishment of a contingencies fund for an urgent and unforeseen need for expenditure for which no other provision exists to make an advance from the fund (in order to) meet the need.”

Some members of the lower chamber like Luke Onofiok (PDP, Akwa Ibom) believe that the idea of the “support” fund was noble while Rimamnde Shawulu (PDP, Taraba), a former army committee chairman said that because the country’s armed forces are understaffed, the fund is more than due.

However, opposition stood fiercely in the house with Oghene Egoh (PDP, Lagos) who clamoured that the stream of funds accruing to the support fund is too much. He argued that since the military had often told the country that insurgency had been technically defeated, they do not need more funding. “Have they been telling us lies? Why are we now giving them more money? $1 billion was given to them to fight insurgency and up until now, we are still facing insecurity,” he said. “The money this bill is intending to give the armed forces in too much.”

In a report by Mysalaryscale, it was revealed that the annual basic salary Nigerian lawmakers earn in the Senate House is N12,867,000 and House of Representatives earn N4,334,942.50 excluding the presidents and their deputies. Each month, both Houses are also personal allowances which include: hardship allowance, furniture allowance, wardrobe allowance, vehicle maintenance allowance and recess allowance amongst others which runs into billions of naira.

Nigerian lawmakers are the highest paid in Africa and earn one of the highest salaries in the world, an Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) study found in 2013, yet more than half of the country’s population live on less than $1.90 a day.

Backed by the constitution, the contribution request in order to finance an expenditure that lacks funding falls on the shoulders of the Nigerian lawmakers. With only one percent out of lawmaker’s salaries in the lower chamber (360 members) combined with that in the higher chamber (109 members), there will be more than enough funds to aid the fight against insecurity in the North-eastern region of the country.