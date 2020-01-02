Guinness Night football brought energy to Lagos city this Christmas season on the 28th of December 2019. With a unique display of unconventional football for football lovers and non-football lovers.

An experience of friendly rivalry and competitive fun. The Game of the night started with a 5-aside football match between talented grassroots teams. Team Bold played Team Bittersweet. After the match, Team Lagos breed and Team I.J.G.B played the final match of the night.

Football fans and enthusiasts were thrilled with amazing skills and talents from their favorites teams and also the celebrity game challenge between Illrymz and Reminisce.

Without a doubt, the night was Made of More. From Fashion pop stores up by Drik- Nigerians best urban pop clothing, Game attractions like 4 post, Foot snooker, Crossword puzzle, Maze, It’s a goal and video games, body painting all in a dark and glowing ambiance.

After the football matches, the night was shut down with amazing musical performances by Zlatan and Runtown was a delight to watch.

This is the second leg of the Guinness Night Football campaign, the first kicked off in Enugu on the 21st of December 2019 and Lagos on the 28th of December 2019. Afterward, the campaign moves to Abuja on 18th January 2020 with a grand finale in Lagos to be hosted by none other than Rio Ferdinand himself on 31st January.

There will be a Guinness Night Football in Abuja and Pan-African event in January 2020. feature featuring the best of the best from across Africa Nigeria, Cameroon, Uganda and Kenya will face off in an extraordinary extravaganza.

Also, look out for promotional bottles of Guinness stout by checking under the crown and dialing *1759*CODE#

For more information or to join the conversation, check out Guinness social media handles or click the hashtags #GuinnessNightFootball #GuinnessMVP. Navigate GOAL.com for more details.

Comments