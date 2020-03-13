On Wednesday the 11th of March, the United States Treasury Department placed sanctions on Zimbabwe’s state security minister and its ambassador to Tanzania for their involvement in the killing and abductions of protesters, human rights abuse and directing an attack on a peaceful protest.

The U.S. accused State Security Minister Owen Ncube, who happens to be a supporter of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, of masterminding the abductions and torture of government critics in a protest that took place last year.

Harare’s Ambassador to Tanzania, Anselem Sanyatwe, a former commander of the presidential guard, was sanctioned for allegedly deploying soldiers who killed six protesters a few days after the 2018 elections. Washington announced a travel ban and asset freeze on them, while its citizens are prohibited from engaging in business deals with the blacklisted individuals.

“These actions follow Sanyatwe and Ncube’s designations for gross violations of human rights by the State Department in September and October 2019, which blocked Ncube and Sanyatwe from entering the United States,” the State Department said in a statement.

More so, the U.S. also removed from the list former government minister Ray Kaukonde and three other officials, Shuvai Makova, Sithokozile Mathuthu, and Naison Ndlovu, who have since died.

The latest sanctions on the politicians come a week after the U.S renewed its embargo on Zimbabwe for another year, reasons given that the President Mnangagwa administration is trampling on human rights and delaying an opportunity to reform its constitution after a military coup that toppled long-time ruler Robert Mugabe in 2017. This has led to a halt in restoring relations between Zimbabwe and the U.S.

The move by Washington has led to a protest by Zimbabwe, saying the sanctions have derailed efforts in restoring relations between the two countries. “The decision can only further erode trust and confidence in the relationship between Zimbabwe and the United States at a time when, more than ever, confidence-building measures are required so as to sustain the ongoing process of re-engagement,” said Foreign Affairs minister, Sibusiso Moyo.

In addition to the U.S., the European Union, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand have maintained sanctions against Zimbabwe for close to two decades over human rights violations and electoral fraud.

Sanctions placed on individuals or the country have economic effects such as restricted access to credit markets. This has forced the country to fend for itself, resulting in a build-up of external debt.

Already with little or no access to much-needed funds, whether from foreign investments or aid, the new set of sanctions only worsens Zimbabwe’s creditworthiness and its declining economy.

Comments