Forbes has unveiled Nigeria’s First Digital Startup Accelerator program. The free virtual accelerator will welcome 100 top companies from the country and founders selected for the program will undergo 4 intensive weeks of digital training to help build and scale their companies for the future. Applications are now open and close on May 26th. Apply Now

Nigeria’s First Digital Startup Accelerator Program hosted by Forbes Magazine and powered by the Global Startup Ecosystem is making a historic move to train and support Nigerian startups. The Forbes digital accelerator program is open to all small businesses, startups, and freelancers. Startups can apply for admission to the Forbes digital accelerator on a rolling basis between May 5th – May 26th.

The program is free. No equity ask. No obligation. Accepted companies will have access to live virtual accelerator training for 4 weeks, access to the Forbes community, and access to $100,000 in free credits and perks from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, and Sendgrid.

Forbes Magazine is an iconic brand that has graced our business culture for over a century (since 1917).