Following the third anniversary of the FirstGem initiative last month, the First Bank of Nigeria Limited has reiterated its commitment to empowering women across the country.

Dr Adesola Adeduntan, Chief Executive Officer, First Bank, at the third anniversary of FirstGem, gave this assurance stating that the women-centric account is specifically designed to meet the financial needs of both corporate and entrepreneurial women in Nigeria.

Adeduntan said that First Bank understands the needs of women and their invaluable contributions to the growth of the Nigerian economy, hence it has resolved to provide them with the necessary support. He went on to say that “FirstGem promotes the savings culture, financial literacy, loan management, wealth creation and healthy lifestyles for women.”

