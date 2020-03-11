Healthcare company Field Intelligence has secured $3.6 million in Series A funding, the company said Wednesday, with the equity raise expected to fund the scale-up of Shelf Life, its technology-enabled supply chain finance platform for pharmacies in Africa.

Field Intelligence, a pioneer in pharmaceutical supply chain solutions, launched Shelf Life in Nigeria about three years ago. It is a Pay-As-You-Sell subscription service for pharmaceutical products that looks to curb inefficiencies in the health system, which costs the industry millions of dollars each year and limits people’s access to quality care.

Community pharmacies are the frontline of the health system for up to 80 percent of people in Africa and yet they routinely stock out of essential medicines, incur significant losses to expiry and struggle with substandard and falsified drugs, the company said in a press release.

With a rapid growth already seen since the service debuted in Nigeria in mid-2017, the new investment will be deployed for Shelf Life’s expansion throughout the country and Kenya, as well as the development of additional services for clients and patients, Field said.

“We’re delighted to welcome new investors into the business,” said Michael Moreland, Co-Founder and CEO of Field Intelligence. “They share our vision for catalysing change in a huge and vitally-important sector. They bring deep fintech and logistics experience, which will be vital in helping us build a new generation of healthcare supply chains in Africa and beyond.”

Presently, Shelf Life’s pharmacy clients can subscribe to over a thousand quality-assured and price-stabilized drugs from 50 medical, health and wellness categories. The platform also forecasts, procures, delivers, manages, and finances each product the pharmacy has subscribed to, leveraging Field’s technology platform.

Since inception, it has maintained 96 percent stock availability for its clients, up from a pre-Shelf Life baseline of 60 percent, Field said. As an alternative to traditional inventory finance, it costs pharmacies between 60 and 82 percent less than traditional loans – freeing these small retailers from prohibitively expensive capital.

Over 280 community pharmacies in Nigeria and Kenya have now subscribed to Shelf Life, making it one of the largest networks of pharmacies on the continent. The goal is to make the business of community pharmacy less risky and costly while improving access to an expanded selection of higher-quality medicines.

Shelf Life is a “proven platform to transform access to medicines through Africa’s private community pharmacy market,” said Lauren Cochran, Managing Director of Blue Haven Initiative, which led the funding round. “The design and development have been done on the ground in Nigeria and Kenya and there’s a real experience in the team of what it takes to deliver at scale in African health systems.”

Joining Blue Haven in the funding round are Newtown Partners via the Imperial Venture Fund and Accion Venture Lab, a seed-stage investment initiative that provides capital and extensive support to innovative fintech startups. Meanwhile, advisory support was provided by CrossBoundary through USAID’s INVEST program, funded by the agency’s Southern and East Africa Regional Missions, in support of the United States Government’s Prosper Africa initiative.

Field Intelligence is a social enterprise building a new generation of healthcare supply chains in Africa with commodities under management in excess of $1 billion dollars, across public and private sectors. It develops enterprise platforms, manages logistics information for large-scale public health and community pharmacies and uses technology to amplify human resources and drive innovation. The company’s multinational team works out of our offices in Abuja, Berlin, Lagos, London, and Nairobi.

