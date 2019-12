The federal government of Nigeria has made plans to distribute N10 billion as Trader Moni loan to petty traders and artisans in the 2020 fiscal year.

Through its Bank of Industry (BOI), the government will provide interest-free and collateral-free loans to petty traders and artisans. The loan varies from N10, 000 to N100,000 per beneficiary.

The loan is a part of the social intervention programmes under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Read more: Vanguard

Comments