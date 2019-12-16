Last week, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS’) Court of Justice, revoked the policy which denies pregnant adolescent school girls the right to complete their education in Sierra Leone.

The case which was filed by Women against Violence & Exploitation in Society (WAVES) based in Sierra Leone and other NGOs, plead on behalf of pregnant girls who feel their right to education and non-discrimination as provided for in the constitution had been violated by the Sierra Leone government.

Hannah Yambasu, Executive Director of WAVES said that “this victory belongs to the girls in Sierra Leone who have been degraded and dehumanized because of their status since 2014.” She added that the government in Sierra Leone has no option but to comply with the declarations of the court.

Also, the ECOWAS court ordered that the establishment of separate schools for pregnant girls which teaches only 4 subjects 3 times a week be dissolved, and all the girls be enrolled into the same schools as their peers.

“The [parallel] schools were suboptimal and completely limiting for the girls,” said Judy Gitau, Africa regional coordinator at Equality Now, one of the other organisations that took Sierra Leone to court.

The court ruled that the practice of separate schools was discriminatory and provides a low quality of education for the girls, stating that this inevitably violates their right to education. Subsequently, the establishment of a nationwide programme that will help pregnant girls return to school has been mandated by the court to the Sierra Leone government.

This ruling is similar to the “Operation Keep Girls in School” policy by Governor Kayode Fayemi in Nigeria. With his wife, Bisi Fayemi, the first lady of Ekiti state, demanding that girls of school age will not be denied the opportunities of education under any circumstances.

According to the World Bank, Sierra Leone had the 13th highest rate of teenage pregnancy globally in 2017. With a total of 113 births per 1,000 adolescents, which happens to be times 10 of the rate in Europe. The court ruling gives these pregnant school girls a chance to make something out of themselves by completing their secondary education.

In its ruling, the ECOWAS court also ordered that the government should integrate sexual education classes into the nationwide curriculum, as this will help combat teen pregnancies and promote awareness around contraceptives.

Marta Colomer, Amnesty International’s West and Central Africa acting deputy director of campaigns, said that the ruling delivers a clear message to other African governments who have similar bans, such as Tanzania and Equatorial Guinea.

This development also makes it easier for the girl-child in Sierra Leone to excel because once education is a priority for the female child it leads to socio-economic growth in that community and enables more women to become agents of national transformation.

Every child has the right to education and with the ECOWAS court order, pregnant schoolgirls in Sierra Leone will no longer be left out.

