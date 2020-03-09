Tomorrow marks a year since the Ethiopian Airline crash of 2019. Ahead of the anniversary, the U.S. House Transportation Committee released the report of a preliminary investigation into the crash and that of Lion Air in 2018. The report blames Boeing for its design failures and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for approving the plane.

The report described the FAA’s certification of the 737 MAX as “grossly insufficient” adding that the organization failed in its duty to identify key safety problems. According to Reuters, the report also said the plane’s design “was marred by technical design failures, lack of transparency with both regulators and customers, and efforts to obfuscate information about the operation of the aircraft.”

The Committee’s report is not surprising given the revelations of Boeing’s internal communication released in January. Email conversations in the over 100 paged internal communication showed that the airplane company deliberately omitted certain vital information in the pilot manual concerning the software upgrade to the MAXs control system. Boeing also manipulated the FAA to not require simulator training for pilots, in a bid to cut cost.

Other messages in the trove of internal communications reveal company employees mocking the design of the 737 Max, calling it “ridiculous”, while others expressed reservations over the plane’s safety as regarding the simulator, the software upgrade responsible for both crashes. The same one Boeing knowingly failed to inform pilots about.

Besides this new report by the U.S. House Transportation Committee, there have been other reports faulting both the FAA and Boeing for the same reasons stated in the Committee’s report. A report put together by NASA, FAA representatives, and nine international regulators last October stated that Boeing failed to properly explain how the new software upgrade worked to federal regulators.

The report also stated that the FAA was incapable of effectively analyzing a lot of the things Boeing told them about the new plane and mostly relied on the company’s employees to vouch for the plane’s safety.

An interim draft report by Ethiopian crash investigators also faults the 737 MAX design and concludes that it is responsible for the 2019 crash, citing no error on the part of the pilots. Meanwhile, in an interview with The New York Times, Boeing’s new Chief Executive, David L. Calhoun implied that the Ethiopian pilots were culpable as they do not have anywhere near the experience that American pilots have.

“Asked if he believed American pilots would have been able to handle a malfunction of the 737 MAX software, Mr. Calhoun asked to speak off the record.” When The New York Times declined to do so, he said, “Forget it. You can guess the answer.”

Boeing is currently facing around 100 lawsuits from families of victims of the Ethiopian airline crash amidst ongoing investigations by other agencies into the crash that killed 157 passengers and crew.

