Dangote Refinery has concluded plans to open its $2 billion fertilizer plant in May, a development that would make Nigeria the largest fertilizer producer in the world with an output of three million tonnes per annum.

President of the group, Aliko Dangote, disclosed this during a visitation of the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele to the refinery plant in Lagos, noting that the pre-testing of the plant had already begun. The refinery is made up of the petrochemicals and fertilizer plants.

According to Dangote, the plant when operational would make Nigeria the only urea-exporting country in Sub Saharan Africa, stressing that the fertilizer and petrochemicals plants were capable of generating $2.5 billion annually, which would see it become one of the highest foreign exchange generating companies. “The amount is almost 10 percent of what Nigeria is getting from home remittances, which is one of the highest in the world,” he said.

Similarly, Dangote noted that the refinery, upon completion would make Nigeria the largest exporter of petroleum products in Africa. “One of the reasons the apex bank is supporting us is that by the time we become operational, we will not only be creating jobs, but we will reduce the outflow of foreign exchange.”

Dangote charged Nigerian entrepreneurs to invest in the country’s natural resources, instead of waiting for foreign investors to come and develop the economy. “So we have to do it ourselves and the only to do it is to take advantage of the low-interest rates, and the banks being forced to loan money out.”

Speaking at the event, Emefiele, who commended the Dangote Group for its commitment towards the completion of the project, said the economy is going through its own challenges. However, there is a need for the apex bank to diversify the country’s economy from oil to other areas, where there are abundant resources.

“The 650,000bpd-capacity, when operational, will not only satisfy local consumption but will also position Nigeria as a major exporter of petroleum products,” the CBN governor said.

The refinery upon completion will serve almost the whole of Africa, which will lead to the cheap cost of freight. This project is so strategically positioned that it will make the final price of petroleum within Nigeria and even outside the country to be lower than those imported outside the African continent, Emefiele said.

