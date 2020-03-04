The Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, pledged the sum of N200million in support of the Nigerian government’s current efforts in curbing the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the West African country.

Zouera Youssoufou, ADF’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer disclosed in a statement that the donation was part of the Foundation’s cardinal objective of partnering with governments at all levels against the dreaded disease in Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

Youssoufou revealed that the Foundation has appropriated N124million that will support facilities to help prevent, assess and respond to health events at the point of entry to ensure national health security. Other areas of intervention include surveillance and epidemiology, where facilities worth N36million will be provided by the Foundation likewise the donation of N48million for case management training of health workers.

In addition, Youssoufou recalled that this is not the first time ADF sought to aid in the fight against a deadly outbreak. The foundation committed N1billion to tackle the dreaded Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Africa and supported the Nigerian government’s Ebola containment efforts through investments and the establishment of the National Ebola Emergency Operations Centre (EEOC) in Yaba, Lagos.

ADF’s intervention is considered the largest single donation by a corporate organization in Nigeria to contain the spread of coronavirus since the first index case was recorded last month in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to recent reports, there are a total of 90,936 confirmed cases worldwide – although more than half of those (47,995) have already recovered. The biggest numbers are still by far in mainland China (80,151), followed by South Korea (4,812), Italy (2,036) and Iran (1,501).

Nigeria, however, confirmed its first case on the 27th of February 2020 from an Italian national who arrived in the country at 9 pm on Monday, February 24th, 2020, from Milan, Italy via Turkish Airlines that travelled through Istanbul. Nevertheless, with the substantial donation from ADF in place, it will aid the Nigerian government in containing the Covid-19 virus and preventing its spread in Africa’s most populous nation.