Economic diversification is Nigeria’s only viable way to survive the current environment of global economic uncertainty and the unpredictable oil price that has hit the country hard. This is because the economy continues to be over-reliant on oil, which accounts for 80 percent of government revenue and 90 percent of foreign exchange earnings.

A good percentage of Nigerians live in poverty, unemployment rates are high and productivity is at its lowest level. Considering these factors, President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote is seeking possible ways of diversifying the Nigerian economy.

According to him, diversification may no longer be possible for the economy in a few years’ time if the federal government refuses to take advantage while it is still possible. He lamented that the country has been chanting for diversification since 1979, but no corresponding actions by the government that could have translated into job creation and Gross Domestic Product growth.

Speaking at the Consultative Roundtable hosted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Abuja on Wednesday, Dangote said the country should make use of the efficient diversification policy before it gets to the time when even with the money, the country would not be able to satisfy demands through importations.

Furthermore, he lamented the recent declaration by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) that the nation had revenue of N1.35 trillion as import duties, for which he said the economy is not working. “If the economy is working, customs should not collect that kind of money. In fact, it is the FIRS that should collect that much money because we should produce more,” he added. With 200 million Nigeria population growing at an average of 2.7 percent, Dangote noted it is inappropriate importing most of the things being consumed.

He called on the government to adopt the backward integration and economic substitution as to what the Dangote group embraced, which would make Nigeria become the highest exporter of cement in Africa this year, and highest exporter of rice and petroleum products, upon the operation of the rice plants and the refinery.

“We need to adopt backward integration and economic substitution. The country spent almost $47 billion on imports last year. It is not sustainable for us to continue importing everything we consume. We need to find a solution as to how to make our country to be producing things that we consume. Even if we decide to produce goods worth $30 billion, imagine how many jobs would be created.”

However, power and infrastructure problems are a threat to the country’s economic growth. Thus, there is a need to focus on how to address these problems which would help cut the cost of business operations, as the government loses taxes when entrepreneurs make fewer profits.

By Ahmed Iyanda.

Comments