Polo Luxury Group has continued to showcase its commitment to societal development in Nigeria amid the coronavirus pandemic. The foremost lifestyle and luxury company is leading the charge in engaging and supporting households, individuals and frontline workers across various communities in Lagos State with food items and other essential commodities.

The drive is one of the many social responsibility efforts embarked on by the Group, focused on cushioning the devastating effects of COVID-19 on the daily livelihood of individuals within and beyond their immediate business environment.

Evidently, many individuals and families are suffering the ill effects of job cuts and income loss, which for many, has come to a standstill even as the government, at federal and state levels, take on the daunting challenge of proferring solutions to the widespread pandemic.

Residents within Makoko, Ebute-Metta, Ilaje, Mushin, Idi-Araba, Ishaga, Iju Ajuwon, Muri-Okunola, Agege, and Ikeja have so far benefited from the goodwill train of the Polo Luxury Group as it continues to provide community relief and support throughout the duration of the lockdown in Lagos State.

In a statement to the Lagos State government, the Group’s Executive Director, Jennifer Obayuwana commended all key stakeholders at the forefront of combating the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria and worldwide for their courage and service to humanity.

Showing exemplary leadership at this time, Managing Director of Polo Luxury Group, John Obayuwana alongside his team, continue in their charge of displaying exemplary corporate social responsibility by embracing empathy and providing much-needed relief materials to those in dire need of it.

Speaking on the engagement exercise, Obayuwana expressed appreciation to the frontline workers for their unflinching bravery, professionalism, and unrelenting efforts in caring for the sick and for their efforts in combating the spread of the deadly virus.

The MD continued by highlighting the harsh economic realities and the near-zero income situation occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic as he urged other business institutions to join in the efforts of also reaching out to members of their communities affected by this global crisis.

See more photos below: