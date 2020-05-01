The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has received four new ambulances from IHS Nigeria, a leading telecoms infrastructure provider, in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

With Africa’s most populous country recording a rise in infections by the day, the ambulances received will be used to “expand the current capacity for transportation of cases” in three states including Kano, Oyo, Edo, and the capital Abuja, NCDC said via its official Twitter handle.

“We are grateful to IHS Towers for the donation of an ambulance to the Oyo State Government,” State Governor Oluseyi Makinde said in a tweet Wednesday. “We also thank all individuals and corporate organizations that have continued to donate in cash and kind to the government’s effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Since the first case of the virus was reported in Nigeria, the disease control body has been working with donors, partners, and the private sector to rapidly scale testing capacity to every state in the country. In a recent statement, NCDC reiterated its commitment to working with relevant stakeholders towards eradicating the deadly virus in the country.

Prior to the donation of new ambulances, IHS Nigeria had reportedly contributed ₦100,000,000 to the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), a private sector initiative led by the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dangote Industries Limited, and Access Bank Group in collaboration with Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, MTN, and others. The group has so far realized about ₦27.160 billion, the apex bank said recently.

Nigeria had 1,932 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as of Thursday, April 30, spread across 35 of the country’s 36 states as well as the Federal Capital Territory. There have been 319 recoveries and 58 deaths, data from the health agency shows.

The government will, however, relax movement restrictions in three states (Lagos, Abuja, and Ogun) over a six-week period from May 4, Boss Mustapha, the chairman of Nigeria’s presidential task force for COVID-19 said this week after President Muhammadu Buhari announced on Monday that there would be a “phased and gradual” easing of the lockdowns.

IHS Nigeria is a subsidiary of IHS Towers, the largest mobile telecommunications infrastructure provider in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East by tower count and the third-largest independent multinational tower company globally. The company specializes in building towers and managing sites for mobile network operators with over 23,000 towers currently under management in Africa.