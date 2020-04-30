Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (referred to as “Flour Mills “or “FMN”), owners of the iconic food brand Golden Penny, has continued with its initiative to help stem the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic by donating over $1.5 million worth of testing kits, personal protective equipment, and ventilators to the Federal Government to help beef up Nigeria’s fight against the new coronavirus.

The supplies from the leading food business and agro-allied Group in Nigeria include 331,000 pieces of PPE (N95 Masks, Coveralls, Protective gloves, Protective eyewear) enough to provide regular use for 10,000 Nigerian health care professionals for over two months.

Flour Mills has continued to target the challenges which Nigerians are facing due to COVID-19 with its best efforts. The medical equipment will facilitate about 100 field testing capacity per day and 35,000 laboratory-based testing capacities.

This action by FMN is extremely commendable, as they are providing valuable support to the healthcare workers across the country, who are putting their lives on the line daily, to stop the spread of the virus and ensure that Nigerians are safe. This gesture will go a long way to support Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19.

Incorporated in September 1960 and quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange since 1978, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc is one of the country’s leading food and agro-allied companies. With a broad basket of food products and robust pan-Nigerian production, distribution, and supply chain network, FMN is a fully integrated and diversified food and agro-allied group.

FMN Group strives in its purpose to “Feed the Nation, Everyday” through its five core food value chains – Grains, Sweeteners, Oils and Fats, Proteins, and Starches. The company creates value along the entire food chain with its “farm-to-table” model by providing inputs and know-how to farmers, aggregating and sourcing crops and raw materials to supply its world-class processing facilities across Nigeria, and distributing its innovative food brands to its customers.

More information can be found at www.fmnplc.com or follow FMN on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.