On Tuesday April 28, the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, warned that the Government and people of Sudan could experience “untold suffering” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, unless donors act fast to rescue the country.

Sudan is faced with a combination of ongoing unilateral sanctions, international institutions’ failure to provide debt-relief, a deficit of international support as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Bachelet, the promise of development, democracy, justice and peace, of the country since the overthrow of long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir, is now being threatened by acute resource constraints.

In Sudan, 275 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, 22 of whom have died. The country’s health care centre is faced with shortage of serious equipment and protective gear. It is not equipped to handle an outbreak on a large scale.

Bachelet says the only way to prevent a humanitarian disaster is for donors to step up: “We must act swiftly and generously to provide financial support or run the risk of a country which held such promise, relapsing back into political instability and potential conflict.”

Faced with consistently being on the US State Sponsors of Terrorism list, Sudan remains ineligible to access any of the IMF or World Bank’s $50-billionTrust Fund, to assist vulnerable countries in the fight agsinst COVID-19.

Conflicts in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile state region of the country have displaced nearly two million of the 43 million people in Sudan. The country hosts more than 1.1 million refugees and migrants, and most live in dire conditions in camps or settlements and are unable to meet their basic needs.

Before now, the country has been battling with the high rate of unemployment, soaring inflation and lack of social protection. But with the arrival of the virus in the country, Sudan’s economic crisis is sure to worsen.

“The only way Sudan will ever be able to break out of this cycle of poverty and desperation is to be freed from the impediments of sanctions imposed at the time of the previous Government”, Ms. Bachelet argued, saying if removed, the State would be able to “attract investment for its much-needed economic reforms, and to fully access funds of the international financial institutions.”

Earlier this month the Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok wrote to the Secretary-General acknowledging that COVID-19 poses profound challenges to the country’s health system, economy, and society as a whole and asked for financial and technical support to tackle the pandemic.

Removing Sudan from the US sanction list should be addressed as a matter of priority. The country has been making efforts in forming a united transparent government. If sanctions are not removed and financial aid is not received, Sudan’s successful transition to achieving durable peace could be far from being realized.