Kenya’s government has placed a ban on the exportation of face masks, in a move aimed at ensuring it is well prepared in the event of a coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Reports show that the demand for respirator masks and gloves has skyrocketed as the epidemic spreads across the world. The virus has infected more than 89,000 people across 58 countries and killed over 3,000. While manufacturers and distributors of the product say the price in Kenya has gone up some 500 percent since the disease broke out.

Senegal became the second country to record an infection of the novel coronavirus in sub-Saharan Africa on Monday, joining Nigeria which confirmed a case late last month. A French man who lives in the Francophone West African country visited France in mid-February and contracted the virus before returning and being quarantined in Dakar, Health Minister Diouf Sarr said.

In China, the epicentre of the outbreak, the stock for face masks and other protective clothing have reportedly declined, prompting Chinese customers to order face masks from African countries such as Kenya.

Amid concerns over the continent’s vulnerability to such outbreaks, the government of Kenya on Monday banned local manufacturers and distributors from exporting N95 AND 3 ply surgical masks “to ensure that the country has enough stock as part of its emergency plan,” said Jonah Manjari, chief executive of Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

The government has also placed orders for emergency materials and medicine that would be needed in the wake of a coronavirus outbreak, Manjari added. “Kemsa has been given the types (…of masks) to procure, the protective gear, and the number of beds to procure, and medicines to treat symptomatic conditions — these are products to treat fever, pneumonia and oxygen-for those who require to be put in ICU.”

Moreover, Kenya now has the capacity to test for the coronavirus after two new testing facilities were set up. According to Acting Director-General of Health Patrick Amoth, all samples that were taken from people suspected of having the virus had been sent to South Africa up to this week.

But Nairobi will no longer need to ship out samples after the country “received the kits on Sunday,” Amoth said. Laboratories at the National Influenza Centre and Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) can now compare results and will begin testing samples.

Kenya has a National Emergency Response Committee to guide the country’s preparedness for the disease. The 22-member body, set up by an executive order from President Uhuru Kenyatta last week, is leading the preparation of national, county and private isolation and treatment facilities, as well as coordinating local and international human resources.

