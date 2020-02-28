Earlier today, Nigeria’s Health Minister, Dr. E. Osagie Ehanire, announced the first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country. Here’s what we know so far about this developing news:

The patient, male, is an Italian national who arrived Nigeria at 9pm on Monday, February 24th, 2020, from Milan, Italy via Turkish Airlines that travelled through Istanbul. He spent the night in a hotel close to the airport, then left for Ogun state the following Tuesday where he spent the entire day in a company he’d gone to do business in.

He spent the night at the company’s guest house and by noon on Wednesday, he fell ill with symptoms of “high fever and body pain” according to Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health. He was transferred to a containment facility in Yaba, Lagos State on Thursday morning and was immediately isolated and tested.

Currently, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMoH) are working together to identify everyone that was on the flight with the patient and everyone he has been in contact with since he arrived the country on Monday.

“We have worked very hard to strengthen our systems in preparedness for this outbreak,” Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director-General of the NCDC stated via a tweet today. “A case is not a sign of failure. Our NCDC was set up for situations like this. We are working 24/7 with the relevant state governments. NCDC will continue to keep Nigerians informed,” he said. He implored Nigerians to avoid rumours and panic and to focus on facts, not fear.

This newly confirmed case in Nigeria is the first in sub-Saharan Africa. The only other African country with a confirmed case of COVID-19 is Egypt. This marks the presence of the virus on three continents, Asia, Europe, and Africa.

Following Nigeria’s announcement, the World Health Organization (WHO) said the COVID-19 outbreak is “getting bigger” followed by a warning that the virus could reach most “if not all countries”.

According to the WHO, seven countries have reported COVID-19 cases for the first time in 24 hours. “My advice to these countries is to move swiftly. If you act aggressively now, you can contain the coronavirus. You can prevent people from getting sick and save lives,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO.

Currently, the number of new cases reported in the rest of the world has now exceeded the number of new cases in China.