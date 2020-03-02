Last Friday, February 28, 2020, Nigeria announced its first case of coronavirus (COVID-19), an Italian national who arrived in Nigeria from Milan, Italy on Monday, February 24th. The patient had spent 48 hours in the country before he started showing symptoms of the disease and was tested and quarantined.

Nigeria and the global community have reacted in different ways since the news broke. First, prices of hand sanitizer, face masks and disposable gloves skyrocketed in Nigeria. People’s first reaction to the news was panic buying. Store shelves were emptied of the aforementioned items as Nigerians filled their shopping carts in preparation and anxiety.

By noon of last Friday, most stores were out of stock, while stores that had these items sold them for more than triple the price. As a result, the Federal Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCPC) released a statement against what it describes as “the unscrupulous exploitation of consumers”.

“The Commission’s surveillance efforts have revealed that some otherwise reputable pharmacies and department stores are engaging in price gouging and manipulating supplies in a manner that distorts the market …,” part of the statement reads. “Considering the circumstances and the vital national interest/security this illegal conduct undermines, the Commission intends to strongly enforce the full letter of the law, including the fullest extent of penalties associated with this conduct.”

Globally, health experts have expressed their shock at the remarkably small number of COVID-19 cases present in Africa. So far, only six cases of infection have officially been recorded on the continent; one in Egypt, one in Nigeria, one in Tunisia, and three in Algeria.

Before now, scientists and health experts had predicted that the continent was most at risk because of its close ties with China and the fragile state of health care systems. Could it be “faulty detection, climatic factors or simple fluke”? France 24 remarked of the limited number of reported cases in Africa.

It has also been surprising that half of the COVID-19 cases recorded in Africa are foreign nationals, Europeans, not Asians. Mathias Altmann, an epidemiologist at the University of Bordeaux told FRANCE 24, “our model was based on an epidemic concentrated in China, but since then the situation has completely changed, and the virus can now come from anywhere.”

Nigeria is one of the few African countries touted to be relatively well prepared to tackle COVID-19 given its knowledge in epidemiology and competence in dealing with Ebola in the past. However, tackling coronavirus may be challenging owing to the nature of the disease; an asymptomatic person can spread the virus.

Given the amount of time it took for Nigeria’s first case to be detected and quarantined, there’s a possibility that the country may record more cases in the coming weeks. For now, some of the people who were in direct contact with the patient have been quarantined. Akin Abayomi, the Commissioner of Health, Lagos State told Reuters that the number of people who had been in contact with the patient is about 100 and continues to increase.