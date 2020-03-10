The 2020 Commonwealth Day celebration took place on Monday, March 9 in Westminster Abbey, United kingdom and 54 independent commonwealth nations of the world.

This year’s theme focused on “Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming,” amongst commonwealth nations. While commenting on this, Her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth II said that “such a blend of traditions serves to make us stronger, individually and collectively, by providing the ingredients needed for social, political and economic resilience.”

As the Head of the Commonwealth, The Queen also charged nations of the Commonwealth family “As members of this very special community, on this Commonwealth Day, I hope that the people and countries of the Commonwealth will be inspired by all that we share, and move forward with fresh resolve to enhance the Commonwealth’s influence for good in our world.”

Describing himself as “a proud child of the Commonwealth,” heavyweight boxing champion of Nigerian heritage Anthony Joshua said, “Like me, so many children of the Commonwealth have two homes, two identities, two cultures and two ways of viewing the world.” In his speech at the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey, Joshua added that member states need to “strive harder collectively in order to create unity.”

Commonwealth Scholars and Fellows Alumni Association, Nigeria (COSFAN) joined in the celebration of commonwealth day worldwide on Monday in Lagos, Nigeria. Dr Abiola Adimula President of COSFAN revealed that the overall objective of this year’s theme is to “achieve economic and political cooperation, and also to promote meaningful and orderly relationships among member countries.”

Adimula added that the theme was chosen because the governments and people of the diverse Commonwealth family consisting of 54 countries must connect at many levels through extensive and deep-rooted networks of friendship and goodwill in order to enjoy certain privileges. To achieve this, Adimula recommended that old links and new ties should be forged between member countries with over 2.4 billion people through a common charter.

Celebration of the Commonwealth Day in Nigeria also took place at the Federal Ministry of Education in the country’s capital, Abuja. A host of events such as a parade of the Commonwealth flags, presentation of theme songs, poetry recitation, drama presentation, cultural dance, and exhibition amongst others was used to celebrate the day.

With more economic, social and political cooperation amongst Commonwealth nations, the 2020 theme of the body will be achieved leading to development, prosperity, peace, and stability in the various 54 member nations.

