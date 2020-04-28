On Monday, April 27, 2020, the Madagascan police forced citizens caught outside ‘without wearing a face mask’ to sweep road pavements as punishment. About 500 people in Antananarivo and Fianarantsoa were penalized, Police Deputy Head Christian Rakotobe reported.

Last week, President Andry Rajoelina made it compulsory for citizens in all public spaces, educational establishments, and workplaces to wear a face mask especially in the capital Antananarivo, as well as cities like Fianarantsoa and Toamasina. Free masks were distributed to locals living in these three-main cities as part of the country’s effort to curb the spread of the novel COVID-19 pandemic and gradually lift its lockdown measures.

Retrouvez ci-dessous les annonces faites lors de mon intervention à la télévision nationale ce dimanche 19 avril comprenant le lancement d’un remède traditionnel amélioré à la fois curatif et préventif par les chercheurs de l’Institut Malagasy de Recherche Appliquée.👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/ncnNAP5V17 — Andry Rajoelina (@SE_Rajoelina) April 19, 2020

Subsequently, authorities warned that citizens leaving the house without face masks will be subjected to community service. Antananarivo’s Commissioner Hector Razafindrazaka stated that about 25 defaulters were sentenced on the spot and forced to sweep the capital’s dusty streets.

Nevertheless, Elak Olivier Andriakaja Head of Anti-Coronavirus operations revealed on Madagascar’s national television that “seventy percent of people on the street respected the rule because they are scared of having to sweep pavements.” Andriakaja added that although measures were taken before the sanctions began to raise awareness and distribute face masks across highly populated cities in the country, its time for sanctions to be applied.

With the increase of police brutality relating to the enforcement of COVID-19 directives in Africa and around the world, the community-service strategy used by the Madagascan government to punish offenders who disregard the ‘wear a face mask’ mandate appears to be rational. The strategy allows for the absence of force and eradicates complaints on human rights infringements. Other African countries and their developed counterparts should take a cue from Madagascar and implement creative ways of disciplining citizens who violate their mandated COVID-19 rules without resulting to physical assault.

Meanwhile, Madagascar’s remedy for the novel coronavirus pandemic- COVID-Organics has not only been distributed to locals and children in re-opened schools around the country but to other African nations such as Guinea Bissau. As of April 28, the island nation of 26 million people, detected 128 cases of coronavirus with 75 patients recovered and no fatalities recorded.