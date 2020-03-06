China is making arrangements to grant approval for some of its biggest state-owned companies to develop the Simandou iron ore mine in the Republic of Guinea. This is coming as a result of a push by State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) for the project in the African nation. SASAC oversees the biggest government-owned enterprises in China.

The Simandou iron ore deposit is proven to be the biggest untapped iron ore resource in the world. The mine is located in the Simandou mountains, in the Nzérékoré Region of the Republic of Guinea. It has an estimated reserve of over 2.4 billion tonnes of ore, grading 65 percent iron metal.

Simandou is divided into four blocks, with blocks 1 and 2 controlled by the Société Minière de Boké-Winning (SMB-Winning) consortium, which represents Chinese, French, Singaporean and Guinean interests. Rio Tinto Plc and Aluminum Corp. of China, known as Chinalco, own blocks 3 and 4.

Mining activities in Simandou have been stalled for close to a decade as the government and the major mining stakeholders have been in a legal war over whose right it is to develop the mines. Also, the government’s requirement for bidders to build a 650-kilometre railway and deepwater port, to transport the ore from the remote southeastern corner of Guinea to the coast for export, sent most bidders running. But last year, SMB-Winning offered $14 billion to develop the blocks and build the infrastructure. This propelled Conakry to approve a mining plan for the country.

If approved, the project is expected to have a significant economic impact on Guinea, paving the way for the development of additional mines and creating a chain of infrastructural developments in the West African country. Guinea as a nation would derive more foreign earnings from the natural resource and the derivatives in its value chain due to the volume of its reserves. Becoming a key supplier of the mineral globally would help accelerate the growth in its economy and human capital.

Moreover, the quality of ore that would be mined from Simandou is projected to have minimal impact on the climate. Plants with premium quality ores emit fewer greenhouse gasses and are also more efficient in production. The ore industry has a benchmark of 62 percent of iron content products, however, Simandou’s ores contain 65 percent to 66 percent iron.

The project would also prove beneficial to China, one of the most industrialized economies in the world and the leading manufacturer of iron ore in the global market, supplying up to half of the world total. With the Guinea project, the Asian nation would gain access to the world’s biggest iron ore reserve for the production of quality iron, steel or metals and further cement its position in the global industry, which is expected to grow at 2-2.3 percent annually, according to data from Market Research and Consulting.