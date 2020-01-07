The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) released a guideline on Monday 6th of January 2020 titled the “Nigerian Payments System Risk and Information Security Management Framework” which aims to reduce the risk involved in the country’s payment ecosystem.

This Framework is in line with the Payments System Vision 2020 (PSV 2020) which started in 2007 with the objective of making the Nigerian payments system internationally recognized and nationally utilized.

The guidelines outlined in the framework are important as they address the basic risks in payments which include: systemic risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, operational risk, legal risk, and settlement risk and information security risk.

CBN has the overall responsibility for managing all types of risk across the national payments system. However, there will be a joint collaboration with the Payment Initiative Coordinating Committee (PICC) and the Payments Scheme Board (PSB) to ensure that the guidelines stipulated in the framework are monitored to reduce risk in payment across the nation.

Also, the apex bank stated in the framework that it is designed to guide the operators and users of the payment systems across Nigeria and may involve currencies other than the Naira (non-Naira systems and multi-currency systems).

Similarly, the framework includes any payment system that operates across the Nigerian borders (cross border payment systems); along with their infrastructure providers and the Payment Service Providers (PSPs) that make up these systems.

However, this framework does not apply to arrangements for the physical movement of cash, systems for settling securities, nor apply to market infrastructures such as trading exchanges, trade-execution facilities, or multilateral trade-compression systems.

The rapid growth in the volume and value of financial transactions due to the CBN inclusion policy represents an important source of revenue for the providers of payment services especially banks and other stakeholders. The most recent move for financial inclusion in Nigeria, therefore, makes the framework more imperative as Nigeria continues to forge ahead with the National Financial Inclusion Strategy adopted by the CBN which aims to reduce the exclusion rate by 20 percent this year.

The “Nigerian Payments System Risk and Information Security Management” Framework will aid the level of financial inclusion in Nigeria and serve as a tool for economic development, particularly in the areas of poverty reduction, employment generation, wealth creation and improving welfare and the general standard of living.

