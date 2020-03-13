As of 1:33 pm, Thursday 12, 2020, the Nigerian naira fluctuated between ₦368 to ₦369 to a dollar in the exchange market, weakening to a record low over the dollar. This depreciation is linked to the current fall in the price of crude oil caused by the price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, plus the widespread panic over the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

These factors have caused the country’s Eurobonds due till 2047 to crumble for 6 straight days, as of Wednesday, 11, 2020, because investors opted out due to speculated fears of the devaluation of the naira. However, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has promised to take economic steps that would help buffer the country’s economy from the impacts of external shocks.

According to the CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele, the apex bank is “working with the fiscal authorities, will not hesitate to deploy additional measures to strengthen buffers and insulate the Nigerian economy from the global headwinds.” He made this statement at a one day conference organized by the bank in Abuja, the nation’s capital yesterday.

At the conference themed, “Going for Growth”, Emefiele admitted that Nigeria’s GDP growth remains below its annual population growth rate of 2.6 percent. Nigeria is Africa’s biggest oil producer with its economy heavily dependent on oil for foreign earnings. Oil generates over 80 percent of its foreign earnings and more than 60 percent of government revenue. This has left the economy at the mercy of price fluctuations in the oil market.

Foreign-exchange merchants in the country have, also, stated that there has been a rise in the demand for dollars as traders and businesses worry that a weaker naira will cause a loss for them. This has driven people to begin to buy the dollar for hoarding purposes, a behaviour seen as “unhealthy.” According to Ainu Gwadabe, the President of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria, Lagos Chapter, the fall in global oil price has caused a panic in the foreign exchange market. “The situation has created unhealthy economic behaviours like hoarding and speculation,” he said.

Although no plans have been expressly stated yet, fiscal and monetary authorities said they would announce measures in the coming days to help protect the economy from the current economic shocks.

