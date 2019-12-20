The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued licenses to 15 mobile money operators as part of its drive towards increasing financial inclusion in the country. The bank’s Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said that this was with the intent of bringing the operators on board by utilizing their network spread.

“We have so far provided 15 licenses to several mobile money operators who are working to increase access to finance using digital channels,” Emefiele said. The joint initiative of the CBN and Bankers Committee is expected to result in a roll-out 500,000 agent touchpoint in 2020.

The services to be delivered at such touchpoints were given as cash-in, cash-out, funds transfer, bill payments, airtime purchase, government disbursements and remote enrolment of the Bank Verification Number (BVN) to an estimated 60 million Nigerians that were unbanked.

The CBN said there’s a need to drive the initiative of the country focusing on the semi-urban, underserved urban and rural areas with higher priority in the Northern geopolitical zones where financial exclusion rates were higher.

According to the CBN, the newly licensed mobile operators will join the 21 existing mobile operators to provide mobile money services to millions of Nigerians as a means of bridging the gap between the financially served, the underserved and unserved.

“The super agents are expected to complement the efforts of MMOs and banks, by hiring and managing sub-agents and extending financial services to the unbanked at a minimal cost,” the bank said.

Under this category and working with the Bankers Committee and the Nigerian Postal Service, the CBN stated that it enabled the creation of NIRSAL Microfinance Bank in 2019, which had begun to provide financial services across all NIPOST outlets nationwide.

However, unlike Kenya where 70 percent of the population are active mobile money subscribers with just six licensed mobile money operators, Nigeria, with more MMOs has less than a million adults as active mobile money subscribers. This indicates low adoption and acceptance of mobile money, most prominent in rural areas where bank penetration is low.

By Ahmed Iyanda.

