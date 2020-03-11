In preparing for the Cashless Policy implementation, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has advised Nigerians to forgo cash transactions and adopt alternative payment methods like electronic transfers due to the prevailing fears of coronavirus outbreak.

To avoid the spread of the virus, it advised that one of the ways people could contract the disease was touching an infected surface or object and then touching one’s mouth, nose or sensitive body parts.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Tuesday, CBN Director of Corporate Communications, Isaac Okoroafor said it was safer for Nigerians to adopt the alternative payment methods to avoid contracting or spreading the disease. He noted that electronic transfers, internet banking, USSD transfers, use of mobile banking apps are better alternative payment methods that came with benefits and well-developed features.

“Its efficiency has minimized liquidity, settlement, systemic credit and operational risks which were inherent in financial transactions. It is secured, reliable, accessible, prompt and cost-effective to meet all users’ needs. Nigerians should use it,” Isaac said.

The director noted that the Naira note is one surface that different people come in contact with on a daily basis, adding that it could be one of the ways people can contract the disease. Thus, he further advised that it would be wise for users to wash hands after handling money, before touching food. This is particularly for people who constantly handle food to be eaten by others. “Nigerians should handle the Naira with care and pride,” he said, describing it as a symbol of the nation’s identity and value.

The cashless policy, set to take effect on April 1, is aimed at minimizing the crime rate in the country while helping to authenticate and formalize transaction processes. The initiative is also intended to provide safe and efficient mechanisms for sending and receiving payments with minimum risks to the apex bank payment service providers, and end-users.

By Ahmed Iyanda.

