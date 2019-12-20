In what reaffirms its position as a leading marketing communications company in the world, Boomerang Havas Africa has been named as one of the top 50 in the 100 marketing and advertising agencies in the world.

The Nigeria-based brand and communications agency got the designation at MADcon Conference and Awards 2019 in Dubai – an event reputable for providing comprehensive coverage and analysis of the marketing industry.

“We are humbled and glad to be recognized as the one of the best 100 marketing communications agency in the world in 2019,” said Lanre Oyegbola, Managing Director/CEO of Boomerang Havas Africa.

The development is a “confirmation of two things; that impossible is nothing and that we can always bring something out of nothing,” the CEO added as he received the award on behalf of the company which he dedicated to the “hard-working, passionate and dedicated” team at Boomerang Havas Africa, the clients and partners.

Boomerang Havas has consistently played a leading role in Nigeria IMC industry. In 2018, the agency ranked one of the top ten media agencies in Nigeria according to Research Company Evaluating the Media Agency Industry (RCEMA).

The ranking by RCEMA – a Paris-based global company that evaluates media agencies across the world – was based on the performance of agencies in terms of their competitiveness at pitches, business performance and creativity, momentum resources and agency capability.

MADcon is an event where marketing professionals get unparalleled opportunities to connect with a marvellous community of marketing wizards and witness them unveil their success secrets.

The 2019 edition with the theme Where Marketing and Possibilities Meet, was a three-day roller-coaster ride scheduled for December 16-18, 2019 at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center, Garhoud-Dubai.

After bagging the latest awards, Oyegbola reiterated that the firm will continue to change the narrative and disrupt the marketing and advertising space through its combined focus on being locally relevant and globally significant.

Boomerang Havas Africa, a 360-degree Integrated Marketing Communication (IMC) firm based in Nigeria is a member of the Havas Group, the 5th largest communications group with headquarters in Paris.

It provides a wide range of communication solutions to global clients in media strategy, media buying and digital marketing, branding, experiential, sports marketing, events solutions, content development, gaming and public relations.

