Bolt has said it will resume operations in Nigeria following the government’s announcement of a gradual and phased easing of the lockdown in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun state from today, May 4.

The car-hailing firm, along with rival Uber, had put a hold on its operations early last month after President Muhammadu Buhari imposed a 28-day halt to all forms of movement in the three states to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Ventures Africa reported at the time.

Out of operations since the lockdown commenced late March, Bolt turned to alternative uses of its pool of drivers, venturing into delivery services to fill revenue holes. In Lagos and Abuja, it launched Bolt Business Delivery, a service that links businesses with couriers and allows vendors to place orders online to deliver products to their customers.

The company has now resumed its core ride-hailing business with an expected resurgence in demand as riders may opt for car-hailing services instead of public buses for transportation. Meanwhile, its drivers would work between the hours of 6am and 7pm in line with the guideline of the government.

The firm also issued community guidelines for riders. Click here to read more.