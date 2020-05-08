As commercial activities resumed this week amid a gradual easing of restrictions meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Nigerian government has called on commercial banks and other financial institutions to open more operational branches.

The government’s request is due to the long queues of customers and the rowdiness experienced at the banks’ premises nationwide, as people scramble for access to carry out their daily transactions.

Having more branches would also aid in the fight against the virus outbreak, Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, said on Thursday at a weekly briefing of the Emergency Operation Centre of the Committee of Essential Commodities during COVID-19 in Abuja.

“Until banks and other commercial institutions opened up all its branches, the horrible scenes observed around the banks’ premises in the last few days could pose severe danger of infection for COVID-19 as well as compromising measures put in place to tackle the spread of the pandemic,” Adebayo said.

It was discovered that many customers experienced a lot of failed transactions and unreversed funds during the four-week lockdown. This was why they were found besieging banks with hopes of rectifying the problem in the banking halls, despite the social distancing policies put in place by the government.

It will be recalled that quite a number of banks were complaining about failed e-banking transactions following the commencement of COVID-19 lockdown. But the Minister warned that any bank that further violates the government’s directive on social distancing will be sanctioned.

In order to reduce the number of customers into banking halls, prevent large gatherings and encourage social distancing, as coronavirus fear spreads, commercial banks and other financial institutions could help by opening more operational branches to allow customers carry out their daily transactions. This would go a long way in reducing the number of customers that visit the bank.

Another alternative to solving this issue, as suggested by some of the Nigerian banks, is the use of alternative banking models by customers, such as the self-service option through digital platforms and internet banking.

“Customers can bank from anywhere by utilizing digital solutions to easily access their bank accounts, make payments, transfer funds, process salaries, and carry out other ancillary banking transactions from the comfort of their homes and offices without visiting branches,” Ecobank said, adding that the use of its out-door platforms is “part of efforts to ensure social distancing, which will help curtail the spread of COVID-19.”

By Ahmed Iyanda.