In a recent move to reconcile its diplomatic relations with the United States, Sudan has appointed its first ambassador to the country after more than 25 years. The authorities in both countries have decided to normalize their relations following the fall of longtime President Omar al-Bashir last year.

On Monday, May 4, 2020, the foreign ministry of Sudan’s transitional government said that it had chosen Nureldin Satti, a veteran diplomat, as ambassador in Washington, of which the US authorities had approved of his appointment. Prior to now, Satti served as Sudan’s ambassador to France in the 1990s and later worked with United Nations peacekeeping missions in Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

However, there was no immediate comment from the U.S. State Department providing any insight on plans of appointing a US envoy to Sudan. Regardless, both countries reached a decision late last year to exchange ambassadors as “a historic step” in moving forward, As at December 2019, following a visit by Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to Washington, DC, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the two countries would exchange ambassadors again after a 23-year absence.

“This decision is a meaningful step forward in strengthening the US-Sudan bilateral relationship, particularly as the civilian-led transitional government works to implement the vast reforms under the political agreement and constitutional declaration of August 17, 2019,” Pompeo said in a statement praising Hamdok last year.

Since the US government added Sudan to its state sponsors of “terrorism” list in 1993 over allegations that al-Bashir’s government was supporting armed groups, both countries had appointed only charges d’affaires for over two decades. These diplomats headed the embassies in Washington and Khartoum without the presence of an official ambassador. Nevertheless, for both countries to have formal envoys, US President Donald Trump would have to nominate a US diplomat to Sudan after confirmation by the American Senate.

For years the US has accused Sudan of training and supporting terrorist groups which made the latter ineligible for debt relief and financing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, and other international lenders. The exchange of ambassadors between the United States and Sudan will strengthen their bilateral relationship which has been tense for over two decades.

Furthermore, having the first envoy in the US after a long time will enable Sudan’s transitional government to establish its presence and promote the country’s interest and possibly facilitate its removal Washington’s “terrorism” blacklist.