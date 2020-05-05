Somali transport minister, Mohamed Abdullahi Salad disclosed that a plane carrying aid supplies to aid the fight against COVID-19 crashed in Somalia on Monday, May 4, 2020, killing all six people on board.

State-run Somalia News Agency said that the plane belonged to African Express Airways and was ferrying supplies for use in the fight against coronavirus.“An African (Express) Airways plane from Mogadishu flew to Baidoa and then continued its flight to Bardale town where it crashed,” the agency said on its website. “It is not clear why it crashed.”

According to Mohamed Salad, the six people on board were the pilot, co-pilot, flight engineer, a trainee pilot, as well as two people working for the airline. With only five bodies recovered so far, Salad declined to speculate on the cause of the crash. Nevertheless, Abdirashid Abdullahi Mohamed, Somalia’s former Minister of Defense told Reuters he spoke to a witness who told him that the plane made an initial attempt to land. It swung around because of wildlife on the airfield and then appeared to be shot on one wing on its second approach.

Similarly, Somalia’s Secretary-General Abdalle Ahmed Mumin revealed on twitter that the initial investigation shows that Ethiopian forces who were on training exercise shot the plane down.

Initial investigation on the downing of #AfricanExpress plane in #Bardale #Somalia on Monday shows that #Ethiopian forces who were on training exercise shot the plane.

The #Kenyan registered aircraft that had 6 crew (all dead) was shot with RPG minutes before landing. pic.twitter.com/2vxZppALZz — Abdalle Ahmed Mumin (@Cabdalleaxmed) May 5, 2020

Al-Shabab, the al-Qaeda-linked armed group fighting the Somali government has a presence in the area where the plane came down. Although the town of Bardale in the southern Bay region and its airfield is secured by Somali forces and Ethiopian troops, the spokesman for the Ethiopian army said he was unaware of the crash. Also, the al-Shabaab insurgency has not made any comment concerning the crash.

Nevertheless, Salad stated that “the government is conducting an independent investigation to find out exactly what happened and will our findings public.” Since African Express is a Kenyan-registered company, Salad added that investigators from Kenya will be involved in the investigation and international assistance is welcomed.

With 756 confirmed cases of coronavirus including 35 deaths in Somalia as of May 5, the recent loss of COVID-19 aid supplies is set to cause a huge strain amongst awaiting recipients in the Horn of Africa country. Already an impoverished and war-torn nation, the coronavirus pandemic presents a further catastrophe as majority of citizens have limited access to health and water, sanitation, and hygiene services in Somalia.

Despite progress in scaling up preparedness and responses against the COVID-19 outbreak by the Somalian government, significant gaps such as lack of funding, limited numbers of skilled health workers, insufficient testing capacity, inadequate supplies of necessary equipment, and limited isolation facilities remain. Subsequently, additional resources will be required to meet the current aid supplies as a result of the plane crash in order to prevent further spread of the coronavirus pandemic.