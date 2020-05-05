An analysis by the Premium Times, Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ), and Centre for Democracy and Development (CD), reveals that the federal government earned N416.32 billion from the Nigeria’s solid materials sector between 2007 and 2018.

According to the report, over half of the amount earned was between 2015 and 2018. The figures emerged from data analysis, industry review, and review of documents from the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

Although the figure pales in comparison to what Nigeria recorded over the same period from the oil and gas sector, experts and operators in the mining sector have said its huge potential means much more would accrue if Nigeria properly harnesses its fast solid mineral resources.

“Nigeria has published eight cycles of solid minerals audit reports since it signed up to the EITI. The sector has contributed N416.32billion in revenues to the federation in 12 years. Over half of this figure or (N279.0 billion) was earned between 2015 and 2018,” the NEITI report said.

The study shows a remarkable increase in revenues generated by the Federation from the solid minerals sector over the years. In 2018, the total contribution by the sector to the revenue of government was N69.47 billion, up from the 2017’s total contribution of N52.76 billion. While the contribution in 2016 was 43.2 billion and N64.5 billion in 2015.

In 2014, Nigeria earned N49.1 billion as revenue from the sector and in 2013, it was N30.2 billion. N25.5 billion was earned in 2012 and 2011, the total was N27 billion. The breakdown analysis indicated that the solid mineral sector contributed N17 billion in 2010, N19.1 billion in 2009, N10.5 billion in 2018, and N7.5 billion in 2007.

In the just-released NEITI report, it exposed the fluctuations in revenue earnings from the sector during the 12 years. For instance, in 2015, N64.46 billion accrued to the federation, while in 2016, the earnings dipped to N43.22 billion. It will be recalled 2016 was the year Nigeria experienced a recession.

The contribution of 2018 with N69.47 billion was reported the highest since NEITI commenced the reconciliation of payments in the sector. The figure shows an increase of N16.71 billion, representing 31.67 percent, over the 2017 revenue of N52.76 billion. The 2018 earnings of N69.47 billion accounted for 16.69 percent of the total revenues (416,3billion) from the sector from 2007 to 2018.

The Nigerian economy is ranked as the largest in Africa and the 30th in the world, with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of approximately $400 billion (US dollars) in 2018. Nigeria is a highly-populated emerging market with a rapidly growing manufacturing, and services sectors. Unfortunately, the economy is still very much dependent on the oil and gas sector which contributes about 40 percent of the nominal GDP and over 90 percent of export earnings and 75 percent of gross revenues.

Though Nigeria’s economy is highly dependent on oil as the main source of revenue, the country has over 50 natural resources deposited in commercial quantity across its 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. These include limestone, gold, coal, gypsum, kaolin, sapphire, granite, copper, iron ore, sand, among others. According to a report, the natural resources sector of Nigeria loses N50 trillion annually to untapped resources.

Earlier this year, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite was quoted to have said that one of the most critical factors towards creating an enabling environment for exploration and mining would be to improve investor perception. He, however, lamented that the undue interference by communities and state governments outside the provisions of the law/regulations would cripple investments and development of the mining sector.

Similarly, the President of Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Kabiru Mohammed, in an interview with Premium Times said solid minerals can help the government in diversifying the economy, lamenting that the federal government did not appear to realize the huge potential in the sector.

In light of recent events, the government may want to better explore the solid minerals sector as a means of attracting investors. This would go a long way during these critical times and also ensure that the country’s economy stays afloat even after the pandemic.

By Ahmed Iyanda.