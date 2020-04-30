As the number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Africa continues to rise rapidly, presenting a severe threat, Tanzanians have decried President John Magufuli’s management of the issue in the East African country.

Earlier this month, the President took to the altar saying he would not introduce lockdown measures, prompting widespread criticism of his decision to prioritize the economy ahead of lives and basing its actions on religion in the place of science.

Despite the fact that COVID-19 arrived in Africa relatively late, giving governments on the continent more time to prepare and mobilize, United Nations officials say the virus will likely kill at least 300,000 Africans and push 30 million into poverty.

According to the World Health Organization’s measures in the fight to curb the spread of the virus, countries must reduce person-to-person infections. This requires lockdown measures to restrict contact and ought to be accompanied by a program of wider testing and tracing, citizens said.

“Around the world, countries require exemplary leadership from a commander-in-chief informed by the science, not, as we have in Tanzania, an irresponsible priest in chief,” Deogratias Munishi writes on African Arguments.

Munishi said Tanzania will be hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak and the broken healthcare system will suffer. The President’s poorly-planned white elephant projects have long-neglected social services and, in particular, healthcare. This is why a nation of 55 million people has just one COVID-19 testing lab, located in Dar es Salaam.

As of Wednesday, Tanzania had 480 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 16 deaths. But the true figures maybe be far more, Munishi said. The country’s health system cannot test or effectively diagnose and aggregate COVID-19 related deaths. Even if it could, the government cannot be trusted with a genuine report.

There is already a black mark against the President’s administration, which also led the WHO to express concern over the government’s lack of transparency regarding reports of Ebola cases.

According to the global health body’s Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti, Tanzania’s delay in enforcing stricter measures to prevent further spread of coronavirus in the country could have led to the spike in positive cases.

“Certainly, in Tanzania, we have observed that physical distancing, including the prohibition of mass gatherings, took some time to happen and we believe that these might have been probable factors that led to a rapid increase in cases there,” Moeti said at a briefing.

President Magufuli has an obligation to lead Tanzania in the fight against the pandemic, the report says, advising the leader to leave religion to the priests and prioritize saving lives. Munishi decried that there will be economic repercussions, but as Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo noted, economies can be resurrected, dead people cannot.

To battle the novel coronavirus in the country, the president should rightly mobilize and reallocate resources to the health sector, even if it means pausing infrastructure projects. The country should also enforce recommended containment measures such as a lockdown to curb further spread of the virus. Unless these are put into consideration, many lives would be unnecessarily lost, and the economy will not be spared.

By Ahmed Iyanda