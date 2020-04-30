Following the resumption of the Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari’s 850 billion naira ($2.36 billion) loan request was approved after the application letter was read at the senate plenary.

This request letter was read by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan on the floor of the upper chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja. According to the letter, President Buhari seeks to raise the loan from the domestic capital market in order to adequately finance projects in the 2020 budget.

Nigeria’s president explained that external borrowing would be made from the domestic capital market instead of the capital international market because the “recent developments in the global economic environment as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the decline in international oil prices have made it less attractive to borrow from the international capital markets at this time.”

Additionally, Buhari stated that the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning Zainab Ahmed, has been directed to provide further information that may be requested by the upper legislative chamber over the new external borrowing plan. After the letter was read, the lawmakers gave an accelerated approval to the President’s request to raise the 850 million naira loan.

Commenting on their quick resolution, Lawan explained that the lawmakers have been working with the executive arm of government on areas of adjustments for a more realistic implementation of the 2020 budget. Earlier on, the Federal Government had submitted a revised 2020 budget to the National Assembly with reduced revenue and expenditure expectations, to reflect the current reality of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a tweet, Lawan disclosed that “the pandemic has affected our budget for this year and has forced a reduction in economic activities.” Lawan, therefore, revealed that the senate plenary session wherein Buhari’s loan request was granted is to enable the lawmakers “work on solutions so that the health crisis (COVID-19) does not create further problems that might be much more difficult to deal with.”

The pandemic has affected our budget for this year, not just because of falling oil prices, but also because it has forced a reduction in economic activities, leading to an enormous loss of revenue. — President of the Senate (@SPNigeria) April 28, 2020

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has however expressed concerns over what they described as a “ hasty approval” of the 850 billion naira loan request. In a statement issued by PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party “charges the presiding officers of the senate to note that in approving this loan, the nation holds them responsible to ensure strict oversight monitoring of the handling of the money.”

Nevertheless, several Nigerians reacting to this quick loan approval suggested that the funds be used for other pressing needs asides financing projects in the 2020 budget. Twitter user Ifa Funsho suggested that the loan be used to take care of vulnerable citizens during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Buhari administration that couldn't credit Nigerians just 30k during this Covid-19, but the Senate wants to approve Buhari's N850bn loan. A nation which didn't care about is people , doesn't care about their future. — IFA FUNSHO (@funshographix) April 28, 2020

Meanwhile, on April 28, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved $3.4 billion in emergency financial assistance under the Rapid Financing Instrument to support Nigeria’s efforts in addressing the severe economic impact of the COVID-19 shock and the sharp fall in oil prices. With the near-term economic impact of COVID-19 expected to be severe in Nigeria, the West African nation should be more strategic as to how funds are sourced and disbursed as it could lead to long-term repercussions if not handled appropriately.