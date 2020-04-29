Zimbabwe’s plan to build a new thermal power plant at Sengwa has received a huge boost after Rio Energy, developers of the project, said this week it will be getting help from the China Gezhouba Group Corporation.

The Sengwa power plant, with an estimated cost of $3 billion, will be located in northern Zimbabwe. It has a total capacity of 2,800 megawatts and will be built in four phases of about 700 megawatts each.

According to Caleb Dengu, chairman of Rio Energy, a subsidiary of RioZim Ltd., the first phase of the construction will cost about $1.2 billion. CGGC will “develop the project and assist with the fundraising,” he said.

The thermal project has been in the works for some time now. RioZim signed a power purchase agreement last July, on the back of framework and exclusivity deals with PowerChina in November 2018. The Zimbabwe-based firm has also completed a full design and feasibility of the power station as well as the design of power evacuation lines, a coal mining plan and fuel coal delivery to station.

A 250-kilometer pipeline will transport water from the Zambezi River to Sengwa along with a 420 kilovolt-ampere power line, both of which will be developed by PowerChina. The plant will be fed from RioZim’s coal claims in Senegwa Coal Deposit with proven ore reserves in excess of 525 million tones, enough to “support a 10,000-megawatt plant at Sengwa,” Dengu said.

Upon completion, Sengwa will be among Zimbabwe’s two biggest power plants, the other being the 2400 MW Batoka project, and could go a long way in solving the southern African country’s power woes.

Zimbabwe has a power demand of 2,200-megawatt but only provides about 1,300 megawatts from generation and imports. The country has experienced severe power outages in recent times, greatly affecting industrial capacity.

The power crisis, characterized by incessant breakdowns and load shedding, is caused by drought-induced low water levels at the Kariba dam and outdated infrastructure at Hwange Power Station, as well as three fragile smaller plants. The government and corporates at some point turned attention to solar sources of power generation.

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has also expressed formal interest in the Sengwa project and is negotiating with Sinosure – also known as the China Export and Credit Insurance Corp – to cover country risk insurance costs, Dengu said.