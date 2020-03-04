Ugandan bike-hailing startup, SafeBoda finally kick-started operations in Ibadan, Oyo state on Monday, March 2, 2020, after announcing an interest in expanding into the Nigerian market in May 2019.

With a positive expansion into Kenya in 2018 after starting out in Uganda three years earlier, SafeBoda sought to penetrate into Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation and home to around 200 million people. By establishing its presence in the southwestern city, the startup joined a host of operational bike-hailing companies like ORide, Gokada, and Max.ng which allow users to order rides from wherever they are in the city via an application.

The bike-hailing company appointed former Andela Community Manager, Babajide Duroshola, as its Country Manager for Nigeria. SafeBoda decided to begin operations in Nigeria after announcing 10 months earlier because “we had to take our time to study the Nigerian Market, put structures in place and recruit the best guys, we intend to ensure excellence in all facets of our service delivery,” an article by Technext shows.

In addition to bringing its technology into Nigeria, SafeBoda will be operating with its model, which is to partner with traditional bike owners and onboard their bikes onto SafeBoda’s platforms. This collaboration with independent local riders is expected to aid the firm’s operations in the Nigerian city.

Although Lagos is the commerce hub of Nigeria, SafeBoda decided to operate 130 kilometres away from the mega-city due to some significant challenges. Some of these issues include the State government’s proposed N25 million annual payment, extortion by road transport unions which reportedly demanded a tax of N500 per bike, bribery demands by law enforcement officers and the most recent Lagos Okada Ban.

However, Ibadan is not entirely free of challenges. For instance, trade unions such as the Association of Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle and Tricycle, Owners, Repairers, and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN) also require operational incentives which are high-priced.

Other obstacles that might limit the operations of SafeBoda in Ibadan include affordability of its services and acceptance by the people. Also, there is the absence of traffic congestion in the state unlike Nigeria’s commercial nerve, Lagos, where gridlock is a norm and encourages people to make use of bike-hailing services.

Nevertheless, SafeBoda claims that with its excellent delivery services and integration of local riders, they will be able to thrive in the Nigerian market.