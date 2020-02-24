The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in honour of its exceptional Ghanaian staff broadcaster Komla Dumor who died suddenly in 2014, is seeking journalists across Africa to apply for the Komla Dumor Award 2020 which is now in its sixth year.

With the aim to uncover and promote fresh talent in journalism from the African continent, the award is strictly for outstanding individuals living and working in Africa, who possess strong journalism skills, on-air flair, and an exceptional talent in telling African stories.

Winner of the competition will spend three months at the BBC headquarters in London, gaining skills and experience and will also travel across Africa with the goal to report a unique African story that will be shared across the continent and the world.

This year’s award is being launched from the South African city of Johannesburg and as part of the launch, BBC World News will visit major South African universities such as the University of Cape Town, North-West University, University of Pretoria and the University of Johannesburg. These visits aim to introduce budding journalists to the work of Komla Dumor and inspire them to strive to one day put themselves forward for this significant award.

Solomon Serwanjja winner of the Komla Dumor Award 2019 from Uganda said that “To be able to work amongst Komla’s peers, to be able to change the narrative about Africa on a global platform by telling the continent’s stories from a different angle, is a huge honour.” Serwanjja revealed that he learned a lot during his fellowship including how to tell a story simply.

The Ugandan broadcast journalist explained that the biggest challenge facing African journalists is the lack of capacity and resources. According to Serwanjja, “I think we need training. My experience at the BBC on the Africa Eye project Stealing from the Sick was a key demonstration that we need to be helped.” He further encouraged other African journalists to take advantage of this award because it provides resources to produce quality investigative journalism.

Serwanjja will take part in a launch event for the 2020 prize in Johannesburg and will host a panel debate program for Focus on Africa radio on BBC World Service. The debate will look at the future of African power and whether it can fuel its growing economies without accelerating climate change.

Jamie Angus Director of the BBC World Service Group, said: “I’m incredibly proud of all the journalists that have come through the BBC World News Komla Dumor Award, as each one continues Komla’s legacy in contextualizing African stories for global audiences.”

Angus added that every year BBC looks forward to welcoming the next winner to hear their insights from the continent and to share with them the key values of trust and impartiality that are synonymous with the BBC – principles which are vital to global democracy.

Over the years, BBC has introduced various opportunities focused on empowering journalists in Africa. Trainee programs, fellowships, internships, awards, and competition amongst others have been tools to encourage African journalists willing to gain insights on global journalism. More often than not, journalists who undergo these learning phases accomplish extraordinary feats and impact their worlds positively.

Applications for the 2020 Komla Dumor Award close on 16 March 2020 at 23:59 GMT.