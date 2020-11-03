Music streaming and audio distribution platform, Audiomack, has today announced a partnership with Transsion Holdings. Transsion Holdings is the manufacturer of popular smartphone brands that includes Tecno, Infinix and Itel. This partnership seeks to further meet the growing demand for a tech-enabled entertainment platform by an ever-increasing number of music lovers in its Nigerian market.

In a statement, Charlotte Bwana, Head of Business Development and Partnerships, Audiomack Africa said, “We are truly excited at the prospects of this partnership to offer best and hottest new music through a mix of real-time trending, top charts, and expertly-curated playlists to the Transsion smartphone users.”

The partnership would also grant users access to Audiomack’s uninterrupted stream of the best and latest music and diverse playlist selections in Africa’s rapidly growing digital community.

Audiomack is focused on democratizing music streaming by providing accessibility to all, a service which users of Transsion smartphones are about to enjoy. This approach has resulted in significant organic growth for the App amongst its highly engaged users.

Speaking about the partnership, Mojisola Adenusi, Regional Manager, West AfricaTranssion Audience Network said “We’re delighted with this collaboration to drive Audiomack’s expansion across key markets in Africa. As a company with the vision to lead smart devices and mobile services in emerging markets, Audiomack’s ability to create a user-oriented consumer product for our users inspires us to take this even further.”

Also commenting, Itoro Uwemakpan, Strategy and Partnerships, West Africa Transsion Audience Network said, “key partnerships are how we initiate valuable paradigm shifts in the mobile consumer space. Our current work with Audiomack is a recipe for expansion with one goal, to propel user engagement and deliver quality entertainment.”

With a presence in all 54 African countries, Audiomack is committed to spotlighting and elevating young local talent on the continent by investing capital and knowledge resources into African culture and communities.

Audiomack is a music streaming and audio distribution platform that allows artists to upload music and podcasts to listeners across its mobile apps and site. Founded in 2012 by Dave Macli and David Ponte with a goal to allow artists to share mixtapes, songs, and albums. In the first Quater of 2019, the company announced it had reached 1.5 million daily active users across its platforms. This new partnership would further expand its reach in Africa’s biggest market.