In a bid to hasten the fight against the novel coronavirus, the African Union Economic, Social, and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC) on Monday inaugurated a response situation room in Nigeria. The council is an advisory body of the AU designed to give civil society organizations a voice within the union’s institutions and decision-making processes.

In a signed statement, the 1st-Nigerian Representative of the Permanent General Assembly of AU-ECOSOCC, Tunji Asaolu said the situation room would support joint efforts on the fight against COVID-19.

According to him, the establishment of the situation room was initiated to promote dialogue among all segments of people on issues about Africa and its future. “This is in view of achieving the AU-ECOSOCC’s mandate, which is primarily to coordinate the participation of all civil societies towards domesticating the decisions of the AU in member states,” Asaolu said.

The Nigeria chapter of the council has partnered with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, the Social Development Secretariat of FCT and Thunderbolt Media. “Collectively we will mobilize the participation of CSOs and Volunteers to the AU-ECOSOCC Nigeria COVID-19 Response team situation room,” he added.

Speaking on the mobilization, Asaolu noted that 62 civil society organizations, international development partners, and concerned individuals had been mobilized across the country to sensitize people on ways to prevent the spread of the pandemic. According to the NCDC in its latest report as of the 27th of April, the country has recorded a total number of 1337 cases, 40 death, including 255 patients who have been discharged.

More so, volunteers are expected to monitor the distribution of palliatives to vulnerable groups, evaluate the palliatives by the government while the council advises on appropriate measures to achieve targets.

Asaolu also lauded the federal government’s efforts to contain the disease. “We commend President Muhammadu Buhari and the various COVID-19 Joint Task Force for their proactive steps to contain the outbreak of the disease in Nigeria.”

The council is said to have been following the government’s activities since the day of the inauguration of Presidential Task Forces on the coronavirus, which is chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The establishment of the committee is a way of implementing the Africa Joint Continental Strategy for coronavirus outbreak and President Buhari should set up an ECOSOCC/civil society organization, academia, labour organizations, and private sector, the council appealed.

By Ahmed Iyanda.