The International Labour Organization (ILO) released a report tagged COVID-19 and the world of work on Wednesday, April 29,2020, which revealed that as job losses escalate, nearly half of the global workforce is at risk of losing livelihoods as a result of the COVID-19 economic fallout.

With every nation on the planet likely to be affected by the devastating decline, ILO’s latest data, The labor market impact of the COVID-19 pandemic disclosed that 1.6 billion workers in the informal economy are in danger of losing their livelihoods. The impact which is comparable across countries continents translates to the income drop of informal workers of 81 percent in Africa and the Americas, 21.6 percent in Asia and the Pacific, and 70 percent in Europe and Central Asia.

Representing almost half of the global labor force, workers in the informal sector, those at the most vulnerable end of the employment ladder, and millions of enterprises worldwide would see a devastating effect from the spread of coronavirus. Guy Ryder ILO’s Director-General (DG) stated that “for millions of workers, no income means no food, no security, and no future. Millions of businesses around the world are barely breathing.” Ryder added that these workers “have no savings or access to credit, if we don’t help them now, they will simply perish.”

Similarly, the proportion of workers living in countries under recommended or required workplace closures has decreased from 81 to 68 percent over the last two weeks. Mainly driven by the lifting of workplace closures in China, the situation has worsened in most countries around the globe. Worldwide, more than 436 million enterprises face high risks of serious disruption. These enterprises are operating in the hardest-hit economic sectors, including some 232 million in wholesale and retail, 111 million in manufacturing, 51 million in accommodation and food services, and other business activities.

The ILO’s latest assessment of the worldwide situation suggests the calamitous scale of the impact of the pandemic on jobs. Coronavirus has infected more than 3.1 million people globally, killed more than 226,000, thereby shutting down several of the world’s most major economies. Ryder asserted “we can all be struck by the pandemic,” because it shows “just how precarious, just how fragile, just how unequal our world of work is.” the ILO DG expounded that “in terms of the economic and social effects, this pandemic discriminates massively and above all, it discriminates against those who are at the bottom end of the world of work.”

In a report by SimpleFlying, South African Airways will lose nearly 5,000 staff as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. The airline forced to make sales on its assets to pay for its employee severance packages has experienced further loss than it can bear. The report, therefore, predicted that the South African airline will lay off all its staff at the end of April 2020 as it heads closer to collapse.

Additionally, several top international companies such as Marriott International (the world’s largest hotel company), The Trump Organization, Boeing, Lyft, Norwegian Air, Boston University, the WWE, and Eventbrite amongst others have laid off most of their staff due to the coronavirus pandemic in recent weeks.

Nevertheless, as the COVID-19 pandemic and the jobs crisis evolves, ILO calls on governments to adopt urgent, targeted, and flexible measures that will support workers and businesses, particularly smaller enterprises, those in the informal economy, and others who are vulnerable globally.